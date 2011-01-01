Avalanche Press

|
Santa is Coming!
To help Santa, we've dropped the prices on 26 books and games!
Plus there's an additional 20 percent off for Gold Club members. Plus free shipping for the Gold Club ($200 minimum order)!
Winter Fury
Retail Price: $39.99
Sale Price: $25
Gold Club Price: $20.00
Soldier Kings
Retail Price: $49.99
Sale Price: $35
Gold Club Price: $28.00
Soldier King: Enlightened Warlords
Retail Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $12
Gold Club Price: $9.60
Second World War at Sea: Strike South
Retail Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $40
Gold Club Price: $32.00
Second World War at Sea: Coral Sea
Retail Price: $34.99
Sale Price: $28
Gold Club Price: $22.40
Second World War at Sea: Bismarck
Retail Price: $64.99
Sale Price: $40
Gold Club Price: $32.00
Second World War at Sea: Arctic Convoy
Retail Price: $64.99
Sale Price: $40
Gold Club Price: $32.00
Second Great War at Sea: Royal Netherlands Navy
Retail Price: $39.99
Sale Price: $25
Gold Club Price: $20.00
Red Russia
Old Price: $49.99
New Price: $9.99
Gold Club Price: $8.00
Red God of War
Old Price: $34.99
New Price: $19.99
Gold Club Price: $16.00
Panzer Grenadier: Winter Wonderland
Retail Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $15
Gold Club Price: $12.00
Panzer Grenadier: Marianas 1944
Retail Price: $34.99
Sale Price: $25
Gold Club Price: $20.00
Panzer Grenadier: Hammer & Sickle
Retail Price: $24.99
Sale Price: $15
Gold Club Price: $12.00
Panzer Grenadier: Go For Broke (2nd Ed)
Retail Price: $24.99
Sale Price: $18
Gold Club Price: $14.40
Panzer Grenadier: Elsenborn Ridge
Retail Price: $64.99
Sale Price: $50
Gold Club Price: $40.00
Great War at Sea: Zeppelins
Retail Price: $29.99
Sale Price: $20
Gold Club Price: $16.00
Great War at Sea: U.S. Navy Plan Gold
Old Price: $59.99
New Price: $29.99
Gold Club Price: $24.00
Great War at Sea: U.S. Navy Plan Red
Retail Price: $59.99
Sale Price: $40
Gold Club Price: $32.00
Great War at Sea: Jutland
Retail Price: $79.99
Sale Price: $55
Gold Club Price: $44.00
Great War at Sea: High Seas Fleet (2nd Ed)
Retail Price: $29.99
Sale Price: $20
Gold Club Price: $16.00
Great War at Sea: Bay of Bengal
Retail Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $12
Gold Club Price: $9.60
Great Pacific War
Old Price: $79.99
New Price: $44.99
Gold Club Price: $34.00
Gazala 1942
Old Price: $29.99
New Price: $9.99
Gold Club Price: $8.00
Chickamauga & Chattanooga (almost gone!)
Old Price: $59.99
New Price: $24.99
Gold Club Price: $20.00
Bitter Victory
Old Price: $29.99
New Price: $19.99
Gold Club Price: $16.00
Alsace 1945
Old Price: $29.99
New Price: $9.99
Gold Club Price: $8.00