Panzer Grenadier Online Play

This is a really big deal: Everything Panzer Grenadier just changed. For over a year, our friends at Panzer Grenadier Headquarters have been working in secret to build a platform for online play. And what a platform it is. Sixty-five (65!) games and expansions, all now with modules for the VASSAL online play engine. Don’t know about VASSAL? Not a problem. You can download it for free, and there’s a VASSAL Academy to take you step-by-step through the process, with real human mentors to help you get playing. Don’t know how to play Panzer Grenadier? Not a problem. You can download the rules right here. Those same mentors will help you with rules, strategy and tactics. Don’t have anyone to play with? Not a problem. Panzer Grenadier Headquarters has plenty of players, and is building a Competitive Ladder to provide even more play opportunities. Don’t own any Panzer Grenadier games? You can order them right here. You’re going to need the game to play it online - these aren’t free, complete computer games, these are modules to let you play the boardgame online. There’s never been anything like Panzer Grenadier, and there’s never been anything like this: an entire game series all in one place, playable online, with teachers ready to show you how to play. Competitive play - or just casual fun - is right at your fingertips. You need to be a member of Panzer Grenadier Headquarters to access the VASSAL Academy, and you need to graduate from the VASSAL Academy to access those 65 modules. Panzer Grenadier Headquarters is the exclusive authorized source for online Panzer Grenadier play. No other site is allowed to host these or any other modules. Not that you could find anything quite this cool anywhere else. It’s all due to a full year of hard work from these devoted Panzer Grenadier fans: Andrew Heath

Peter Lloyd

Robert Piepho

Craig Johnson

And the late Dan Rohrman You can sign up for Panzer Grenadier headquarters right here. You can order Panzer Grenadier games right here.


