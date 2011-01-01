Avalanche Press

Great War At Sea:

The Russo-Japanese War

Second Edition In February 1904, a surprise attack by Japanese torpedo boats on the Russian Pacific Fleet ignited 19 months of war that propelled Japan into Great Power status and began a series of calamities that would bring down the Russian Empire. Russo-Japanese War covers the naval side of the Russo-Japanese War, which opened with a Japanese surprise attack on the Russian Pacific Fleet’s base at Port Arthur in northern China. There are 36 scenarios, including the climactic battles of the Yellow Sea and Tsushima. The Russian fleet is a mixed bag of modern battleships and ancient ironclads better suited for a museum. The Pacific Fleet that begins the game in the Far East has modern ships stationed at Port Arthur and a cruiser squadron in Vladivostok. Between them lies Korea, occupied by Japan. The Russian strategic situation is difficult. The Japanese have a better fleet; though not as large, their armored cruisers outclass their Russian counterparts and their torpedo boats are more numerous and more effective. They are also better-led after the death of the Russian Admiral Makarov. The map covers the Japanese home islands and the seas around them. As with other games in the series, it’s divided into zones 32 miles across. Fleets attempt to locate one another on this map. When contact is made, play moves to a tactical map where ships manuever and fight. Russo-Japanese War includes:

• One 34x22-inch operational map

• 210 playing pieces

Twenty new scenarios tell the story of a war that never happened: the 1915-1916 “War of the Dragon” between China and Japan. Based on the actual 1907 and 1908 Chinese plans to build a fleet of dreadnoughts to challege the Japanese, this full-sized book includes 155 new pieces and requires Russo-Japanese War (and only Russo-Japanese War). $34.99 This book is not yet available.