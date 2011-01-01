|
Panzer Grenadier:
1940 The Fall of France
In the spring of 1940, the French Army appeared
invincible. They awaited the expected German offensive
with great confidence, ready to repel their ancient
foes and overwhelm them in 1941 with a massive
wave of new armored divisions. Instead it was the
German panzers that did the overwhelming. Despite
heroic efforts in which over 90,000 French soldiers
lost their lives, within six weeks France had fallen.
1940: The Fall
of France is a stand-alone game
in the Panzer
Grenadier series: You do not need
any other game in the series to play any of the
50 scenarios. Design is by wargame veteran Philippe
Leonard of Belgium, who has crafted scenarios involving
the French Army on the attack and on the defense,
with units ranging from the elite Foreign Legion
and Coloniale to the pitiful second-line reserves.
Pieces include the huge array of French armor:
S35 cavalry tanks, B1-bis heavy tanks, FT17, R35,
R40, H39. H35 and FCM 36 light tanks. Panhard,
AMR33, P16 and AMR35 armored cars and reconnaissance
tanks. Plus the bizarre C2 multi-turreted heavy
tank. Plus many types of troops and support weapons,
from motorcycle troops and horsed cavalry through
the awesome 155mm GPF rifle.
The Germans receive their full set of panzers,
from the puny PzKw I through the PzKw IIIE and
38t. There are vehicles not seen before in the Panzer Grenadier series like the SiG33 assault
gun, and a set of pieces for Infantry Regiment
Grossdeutschland in their own colors.
There are eight semi-rigid mapboards, the same
type as those found in Eastern
Front,
created by Guy Riessen, who crafted the widely praised
maps for Elsenborn
Ridge.
Links:
Stock Code: APL0316
Price:
$99.99
Status:
Coming Soon
You can order 1940: The Fall of France right here.