Search
Avalanche Press
Web


© Avalanche Press Ltd.
All rights reserved.

ABOUT SSL CERTIFICATES

 
 

Second World War at Sea
Midway: Aftermath
A Campaign Study

We know what happened after the American victory at Midway. What might have happened had the Japanese won instead? We pick up the story after the mutually destructive Battle of Midway. SNLF troops have taken Midway in days of bitter fighting and the Japanese must decide what to do next.

Midway: Aftermath is a Campaign Study, with eleven scenarios depicting Japanese operations in the Hawaiian Islands against a diminished but not eliminated U.S. Pacific Fleet built around the carriers Saratoga and Wasp plus the battleships of Task Force One.

You’ll need Midway Deluxe Edition(just Midway Deluxe) to play the scenarios.

Links:

Publisher's Preview

Stock Code: APL1846

Price: $12.99

Status: Now Available!

You can order Midway: Aftermath right here.
 

NOW SHIPPING
Midway Deluxe
Order it here


Coral Sea
Buy it here


Tropic of Capricorn (Playbook)
Buy it here

SWWAS Islands
Buy it here


Horn of Africa Playbook
Buy it here

 

 

 
 