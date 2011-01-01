Second World War at Sea

Midway: Aftermath

A Campaign Study

We know what happened after the American victory at Midway. What might have happened had the Japanese won instead? We pick up the story after the mutually destructive Battle of Midway. SNLF troops have taken Midway in days of bitter fighting and the Japanese must decide what to do next.

Midway: Aftermath is a Campaign Study, with eleven scenarios depicting Japanese operations in the Hawaiian Islands against a diminished but not eliminated U.S. Pacific Fleet built around the carriers Saratoga and Wasp plus the battleships of Task Force One.

You’ll need Midway Deluxe Edition(just Midway Deluxe) to play the scenarios.

