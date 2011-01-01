|
Alamein
History's Turning Point, 1942
Following the fall of Tobruk in May 1942,
the Commonwealth forces in the desert struggled
to reach the last real defensive position
before Alexandria and halt what seemed to
be an unstoppable Afrika Korps. In a series
of battles stretching from June to November
1942, they first stopped the Axis offensive
and then began one of their own that shattered
Erwin Rommel’s legend of invincibility
and drove the Germans and Italians out of
Africa.
Designer Brian L. Knipple’s masterpiece
is one of the largest games we’ve ever
made, with four oversized maps divided into
hexagons at a scale of two kilometers across
each hex. Some scenarios use only one or two
maps, allowing players to wage war in an afternoon
or set it all up and play all weekend.
The game system is the most involved we’ve
published, the same as that in Island
of Death and in some of our earlier
games that are now out of print like Red
Steel and Red Parachutes. Each day is divided
into four game turns. At the beginning of
each day, players receive reinforcements and
artillery ammunition. Players then alternate
turns conducting movement, bombardments and
attacks. Units that achieved breakthroughs
during combat have the chance to attack again
if their formation leader successfully activates
them.
Units are grouped in formations — divisions
and some brigades. Players make most of their
decisions based on what they want these formations
to do, and then move the battalions that make
up the formation to execute it. Formation
identification is important for assigning
artillery support, executing breakthroughs,
and many other game functions. Each unit’s
formation affiliation is indicated by the
historically-accurate symbol in the upper
left corner of the playing piece (several
Italian divisions have their provincial flag
instead, as Italian infantry division badges
were very plain).
Ground units are rated for attack and defense
strength and morale. Combat is resolved via
a tried-and-true odds-based table; a differential
in morale is a serious advantage (for example,
if a unit with an attack strength of 2 and
morale of 6 attacked a unit with a defense
strength of 2 and morale of 4, the odds of
the attack would be raised from 1:1 to 3:1
for the +2 morale differential).
Tank units are rated for all of the above,
plus armor quality. Armored vehicles battle
one another in a separate armored combat step,
and also have to face anti-tank guns. Differential
in values is again the key, and both sides
have some very capable tanks (the German PzKw
IV “Special” or British Sherman)
and some poor ones (the Italian M13/40). Warfare
in the desert will be decided by tanks, and
though the Axis has at this point highly-skilled
formations like the two Afrika Korps panzer
divisions or the Italian Ariete division,
the Allies have many more tanks.
Artillery units are rated for offensive and
defensive support. Each artillery unit has
a corresponding support marker that’s
placed on its target hex. These can be used
twice before the unit’s ammunition supply
must be replenished. The Allies over time
have a much greater supply of artillery ammunition,
allowing them to use their artillery much
more freely than the Axis.
New to this system is a game-within-a-game
for air combat. Every air squadron that participated
in the campaign is present, rated for air-to-air
combat (attack and defense) and bombing strength.
Players assign squadrons to missions, and
if they obtain air superiority can do great
damage to the other side’s supply infrastructure
— a key concern of the Axis player,
who is badly outnumbered in the air.
Scenarios include the Australian and South
African spoiling attack in mid-July, the late
June battle for the Mersa Matruh position
where slow response almost cost the Commonwealth
the bulk of the New Zealand Division, the
first Axis attack on the Alamein line in early
July, the last Axis attack to break the Allied
line at Alam el Halfa at the end of August,
Operation LIGHTFOOT: the Eighth Army’s
attack against the Axis line in late October
and the massive campaign from the end of June
to the beginning of November 1942.
Troops fighting in the campaign include Australians,
New Zealanders, South Africans, Greeks, Free
French, British, Italians and Germans, with
an optional U.S. Army armored division included
as well.
