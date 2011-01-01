|
Infantry
Attacks
August 1914 (Second Edition):
Battles for
East Prussia
Rolling forward into East Prussia, the Imperial
Russian Army planned a two-pronged stroke against
its German enemies. The First and Second Armies
would surround and destroy the German Eighth Army,
and then march forward to Berlin before German
forces could rush back from the Western Front to
stop them. The war would be over within weeks.
Things did not turn out quite as planned. First
the Germans surrounded and destroyed the Second
Army at the Battle of Tannenberg, and then turned
on the First Army and routed it in the Battle of
the Masurian Lakes. Rather than ending in weeks,
the First World War would last for over four years
and end in the destruction of both empires.
August 1914 is a stand-alone game in the Infantry
Attacks series, our World War One equivalent
to the long-running Panzer
Grenadier series.
Units are companies and squadrons, and the forty
scenarios represent actions from the opening battles
of 1914 in East Prussia and Poland between the
Russian and German armies.
Forces include the German Army's regular and reservist
infantry, Landwehr, cavalry, artillery and the
Prussian Guard. The Russian Army brings its own
infantry, grenadiers, regular cavalry, Cossacks,
artillery and Plastuns.
There are six semi-rigid mapboards, the same type
found in Panzer Grenadier games like Eastern
Front.
They are fully compatible with the Panzer
Grenadier boards — you can play scenarios
from either series on mapboards from the other
game system.
August 1914 is packaged in book format - it does not include a box.
Links:
Stock Code: APL0318
Price: $79.99
Status: Now Available!
You can order August 1914 right here.