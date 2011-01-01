|
Panzer Grenadier: Elsenborn Ridge
In late December, 1944, German panzers rolled into
the wooded hills of the Ardennes in eastern Belgium,
striking a final blow against the American troops
forcing their way toward German territory. Elsenborn
Ridge covers the fierce fighting on the “north shoulder” of the Battle of the Bulge between
the U.S. First Army and the German Sixth SS
Panzer Army and Fifth Panzer Army. The heroic stand
at St. Vith by 7th Armored Division, the “panzer
graveyard” of Krinkelt, the destruction of
1st SS Panzer Division — it's all here, and
more.
Elsenborn Ridge is a stand-alone game in
the Panzer Grenadierseries: You do not need any other game in
the series to play any of the 35 scenarios. These
include fierce tank battles and infantry actions,
including the failed drive of Jochen Peiper's battle
group toward the Meuse River, 3rd Armored Division's
destruction of 2nd SS Panzer Division, the American
stand along Elsenborn Ridge and the collapse of
the 106th Infantry Division.
Pieces include American paratroopers, German Tiger
II tanks, American P47 fighter-bombers, German "Nebelwerfer"
rocket launchers, and much more. Both German regular
army and Waffen SS troops are present. There are
four semi-rigid mapboards, created by artist Guy Riessen.
Elsenborn Ridge is packaged in Playbook format, with a book including scenarios and rules, but no box.
Links:
Stoch Code APL0715
Price: $79.99
Status: Available NOW!
Click
here to purchase this game!
Add More Fun!
Black Panthers
The segregated African-American 761st Tank Battalion fought Jim Crow and the Nazis. This expansion for Elsenborn Ridge has 24 new playing pieces for the Black Panthers, with scenarios and history about the 761st and other segregated units that courageously fought for their country. $24.99
You can order Black Panthers right here.
Panzer Grenadier: Spearhead Division
Twenty-five new scenarios for Elsenborn Ridge (and only for Elsenborn Ridge) focused on the U.S. Army's crack 3rd "Spearhead" Armored Division, with four "battle games" linking them together plus 88 die-cut, silky smooth playing pieces showing the Spearhead Division in its own special livery. $24.99
You can order Spearhead Division right here.
Winter Wonderland
The four maps from Elsenborn Ridge, but in a snow-covered scheme for that cold December feeling. $19.99
You can order Winter Wonderland right here.