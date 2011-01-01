Panzer Grenadier:

Grossdeutschland 1944

As Germany’s beaten armies stumbled back out of the Soviet Union, Panzer Grenadier Division Grossdeutschland fought to drive back Soviet advances and seal off enemy breakthroughs. As defeat loomed, the division won epic – though ultimately meaningless – victories at places like Târgu Frumos, Cherkassy and East Prussia.

Grossdeutschland 1944 is a supplement for our Panzer Grenadier: Broken Axis game, featuring 88 new die-cut, silky-smooth mounted pieces displaying the division’s units in their own special color scheme. There are also 20 new scenarios, and with two “battle games” that link them together.

Grossdeutschland 1944 is not a complete game; everything you need to play all 20 scenarios (and the battle games) in included in the book and the boxed game Broken Axis. No other books or games are required to play any of the scenarios.

Contents

• 88 die-cut pieces

• One 32-page book

STK# APL0864

Price: $24.99

Status: Coming Soon!

