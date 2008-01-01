|
Great Pacific War
The Second World War in the Pacific
Great Pacific War is Avalanche Press'
strategic-level game of the War in the Pacific.
The game covers the entire war from December
1941 through 1946 and includes the forces
of all participants. Players are placed in
the positions of the commanders of the Japanese,
British, Soviet and American forces in World
War Two.
Great
Pacific War includes five scenarios for the Great Pacific War and three scenarios
for the linked Second World War. One of
the Great Pacific War scenarios covers
a possible 1931 conflict between Japan
and America as postulated by the British
journalist Hector Bywater in his book
of the same title.
The facts:
The game system from our Third Reich game allows players to control the military,
political and economic destinies of their nations
in a struggle to dominate the world. Land,
air and sea forces battle across almost a third
of the earth's surface as the two mightiest
navies fight for control of the Pacific. Players
manage their economies and build and operate
their military forces within the capabilities
of their nations' abilities.
- Game scale is
60 miles per hex covering the battlefield
on three 34" x 22" maps.
Units are represented at corps, fleet and
air army level. Each turn represents
three months of actual time.
- The game system
is built around players drawing impulse "chits" to
determine how they can activate their
forces. The emphasis is on the interaction
of military, political and economic factors.
In Great Pacific War the
Japanese player must decide initially whether
war with America or the Soviet Union will
be his or her strategy. JapanÍs lack of resources make
a war with one or the other a necessity. Also
possible is a war with Britain and her ally,
The Netherlands, who together control the
riches of India, Java and Borneo. This strategy
has many risks, the greatest being that America
will enter the war on Britain's side. Coloring
all is the massive Japanese investment in
China and the importance of those conquered
territories to the Japanese economy. The
American player must move a nation unprepared
for war to a position of strength, while
attempting to support the Nationalist Chinese
in their conflict with the Japanese.
Components: Three 34" x 22"
maps, 560 playing pieces, rules, three scenario
books, political events and charts.
