Avalanche Press

Infantry
Attacks
Fall of Empires:
The Eastern Front, 1914
In the late summer of 1914, the German General
Staff informed their Austro-Hungarian allies that
they would stand on the defensive against their
common Russian enemy. Undeterred by this reality,
the Austrians pushed forward with their plans to
attack. After initial successes, the outnumbered
Austro-Hungarian forces fell back with severe losses.
Fall of Empires is a stand-alone game in
the Infantry
Attacks series, our World War One equivalent
to the long-running Panzer
Grenadier series. Units are companies
and squadrons, and the forty scenarios represent
actions from the opening battles of 1914 in on the Eastern Front between the Russian and Austro-Hungarian
armies.
Forces include the Austro-Hungarian Common Army's
infantry, mountain troops, artillery and cavalry. The Imperial Russian Army brings its own
infantry, cavalry, artillery, Cossacks and Plastuns.
You get 517 die-cut and silky-smooth playing pieces and six semi-rigid mapboards, the same type
found in Panzer Grenadier games.
They're fully compatible with the Panzer
Grenadier boards — you can play scenarios
from either series on mapboards from the other
game system.
Stuff Included:
- Forty scenarios.
- Six rigid cardstock maps.
- 517 die-cut, silky-smooth playing pieces.
- Packaged in book format.
Stock Code: APL0319
Price: $79.99
Status: Available Now
