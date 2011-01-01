Avalanche Press

Infantry Attacks

Fall of Empires:

The Eastern Front, 1914

In the late summer of 1914, the German General Staff informed their Austro-Hungarian allies that they would stand on the defensive against their common Russian enemy. Undeterred by this reality, the Austrians pushed forward with their plans to attack. After initial successes, the outnumbered Austro-Hungarian forces fell back with severe losses.

Fall of Empires is a stand-alone game in the Infantry Attacks series, our World War One equivalent to the long-running Panzer Grenadier series. Units are companies and squadrons, and the forty scenarios represent actions from the opening battles of 1914 in on the Eastern Front between the Russian and Austro-Hungarian armies.

Forces include the Austro-Hungarian Common Army's infantry, mountain troops, artillery and cavalry. The Imperial Russian Army brings its own infantry, cavalry, artillery, Cossacks and Plastuns.

You get 517 die-cut and silky-smooth playing pieces and six semi-rigid mapboards, the same type found in Panzer Grenadier games. They're fully compatible with the Panzer Grenadier boards — you can play scenarios from either series on mapboards from the other game system.

Stuff Included:

Forty scenarios.

Six rigid cardstock maps.

517 die-cut, silky-smooth playing pieces.

Packaged in book format.

Links:

Stock Code: APL0319

Price: $79.99

Status: Available Now

You can order Fall of Empires right here.

