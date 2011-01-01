Golden Journal Number 56

Dragon Rampant (Kiwi Armour) Several times a year, when we feel like it, the Golden Journal brings Gold Club members some fun extras for their Avalanche Press games. Our new-model Golden Journal features a “real” booklet, just like a small magazine, and a small set of die-cut, silky-smooth playing pieces. New Zealand formed the 1st Army Tank Brigade in October 1941, intending it to fight alongside the 2nd New Zealand Division in the Middle East. The Japanese attack on Allied territories two months later caused it to be withheld to defend the homeland. Most of its tank crews eventually saw action in Italy manning Sherman tanks in the 4th New Zealand Armoured Brigade. Dragon Rampant gives you the Valentine and Stuart tanks with which the 1st Army Tank Brigade was equipped, and some extra pieces for our Campaign Study New Zealand Division so you can play those scenarios with proper Kiwi pieces instead of substituting British ones. You get 24 new die-cut and silky smooth pieces and 10 new scenarios for Panzer Grenadier: An Army at Dawn so you can play with the 1st Army Tank Brigade as New Zealand commander Bernard Freyberg wished. How do you get it? Only by joining the Gold Club – join up and we’ll tell you how to get it. Links:

• Publisher's Preview

• Scenario Preview, Part One

• Scenario Preview, Part Two

• Tanks of New Zealand Stock Code: APL6056 Price: $14.99 Status: Available Now (only to the Gold Club) Click here to join the Gold Club See your Gold Club Insider newsletter for ordering information.

