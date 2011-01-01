Avalanche Press

Ironbottom Sound

A South Pacific Story

Solomons Naval Campaign

A South Pacific Historical Study The Solomons Campaign of 1942 saw the American and Japanese navies engage in the most intense naval combat of World War II. For months the two sides fought over Guadalcanal, a miserable jungle-covered island with a vital airbase. Ironbottom Sound: A South Pacific Historical Study continues the tale that we began in Second World War at Sea: South Pacific. It’s actually two books: one devoted to the history of the campaign (128 pages) and another (64 pages) with 36 new South Pacific scenarios. The Historical Study is a new type of book for us: with so much history and other background that we have to put it in its own book, and then the game scenarios and game stuff in their own, separate book. In the book Solomons Naval Campaign, we talk about the Solomons campaign from the August 1942 invasion of Guadalcanal through the fierce carrier and surface battles in Ironbottom Sound through the conclusion of the campaign for the New Georgia Islands in October 1943. That’s more than will fit into a single book, so we’re telling this story in two of them: one of history, one of game stuff. South Pacific is a rich mixture of game play and history, but there is more to the story than we could fit in the box (which is already filled to the top) or in just one book. The U.S. Navy wrote its most glorious chapter in the Solomons, and it’s a story that deserves the attention we give it in the Ironbottom Sound/Solomons Naval Campaign Historical Study. Links: Stock Code (Historical Study duo): APL0888 Stock Code (Lower Solomons book): APL7002 Price (Ironbottom Sound Historical Study duo): $45.99 Price (Lower Solomons book only): $30.99 Status: Coming Soon You can order Ironbottom Sound Historical Study right here.

That’s both history and scenarios.

That’s just the stirring history.

