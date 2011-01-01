Panzer Grenadier:

Leyte 1944

In October 1944 American soldiers stormed ashore on the island of Leyte in the Philippines, fulfilling Douglas MacArthur’s promise to return. Japanese troops put up fierce resistance and reinforcements poured in, including elite paratroopers. Not until December would Leyte be secured.

Designer Jay Townsend brought you the battle for Saipan in our game, Saipan 1944 and expanded it in Marianas 1944. Leyte 1944 is an expansion book for Saipan 1944, studying the battle for Leyte in 46 (!) new scenarios. Everything you need to play all 46 scenarios is included with this book and the boxed game Saipan 1944 and the book Marianas 1944, plus a few pieces from Elsenborn Ridge to play just one scenario.

Leyte 1944 includes 88 new die-cut, silky-smooth playing pieces with additional U.S. Army, Imperial Japanese Army and Special Naval Landing Force pieces: Japanese paratroopers, American paratroopers, flame-throwing Sherman tanks and more.

