Panzer Grenadier

Tank Battle at Raseiniai

June 1941

A Campaign Study



Russia is vast, and so was the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War. Fire in the Steppe covers the massive tank battle at Brody-Dubno in June 1941, but other large-scale clashes raged as well in the opening days of the Axis invasion. Tank Battle at Raseiniai is a Campaign Study (a short book of scenarios and history) based on the June 1941 tank battle at and around Raseiniai in Lithuania. The Soviet 3rd Mechanized Corps, assisted by 12th Mechanized Corps, counter-attacked the German 41st Motorized Corps in a series of large-scale armored clashes. This is a thing that really happened. Tank Battle at Raseiniai adds 10 new scenarios to Fire in the Steppe, split into two chapters, each with a battle game to link the scenarios together. This being an Avalanche Press product, there’s also the background story of the battle. It requires Fire in the Steppe, 1940: The Fall of France and Lithuania's Iron Wolves to play all 10 scenarios. Links: • Publisher"s Preview

