Red God of War:
The Soviet Operation Mars, 1942
By the winter
of 1942, the Red Army of Workers and Peasants
had contained the German attacks of the previous
summer and fall. Now came the time for a whole
series of counter-offensives of its own, designed
to cut off and destroy the weakened Nazi armies.
The northernmost of these would be Operation
Mars, aimed at the German Ninth Army around
the city of Rzhev. The Soviet plan, the work
of the brilliant Marshal Georgi Zhukov, called
for smashing the already-weakened Germans
with a heavy commitment of tanks and fresh
troops. When this first objective had been
reached, a second operation, code-named Jupiter,
would encircle and destroy the German 3rd
Panzer Army to the south.
Despite horrible weather and very rough forested
terrain, the initial Soviet attacks went very
well. But German resistance stiffened, and
as the Red Army failed to make further progress
Zhukov reacted by committing more and more
men and tanks. Suicidal courage only added
to the Soviet casualty lists, and by the time
the offensive sputtered to a halt Soviet losses
topped 335,000 men and 1,600 tanks.
Red God of War covers Operation
Mars using the same game system as Alsace
1945. Game pieces represent
regiments, brigades and divisions. Headquarters
are vital to activate units and send them
into action; supply is also important to keeping
your units at full efficiency and players
must choose how to allocate their resources.
There will never be enough of them to accomplish
everything at once.
