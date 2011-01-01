Avalanche Press

|
Welcome Summer!
62 Books and Games, On Sale For 72 Hours
30 Percent Off for Everyone
50 Percent Off for the Gold Club
No Minimum for Anyone
Free Shipping for the Gold Club
It’s a holiday weekend, and we welcome the coming summer season with a short, shocking flash sale.
Here’s how it works:
• Coupon code TRISHA is worth 30 percent off any of the games listed below. There’s no minimum order. The link below takes you to their store pages.
Link to All Sale Games
• Gold Club members can add their 20 percent discount, to make that 50 percent off.
• Gold Club members get Free Shipping within the United States, with a minimum order of $200 (before discounts).
• Join the Gold Club right here.
Here’s the full sale list:
Bismarck: Force de Raid
Coral Sea: Defending Australia
Defiant Russia (Playbook edition)
Defiant Russia: Red Victory
Eastern Fleet: Gulf of Aden
Fire in the Steppe: 49th Mountain Corps
Fleets: Imperial Russia
Fleets: La Royale
Gazala:1942
Great Pacific War: Co-Prosperity Sphere
Great Pacific War (Final Edition)
Great War at Sea: Dogger Bank 1915
Great War at Sea: Jutland (second edition)
Great War at Sea: North Sea 1914
Great War at Sea: Prizes of War (book)
Great War at Sea: Russo-Japanese War (2e Playbook)
Great War At Sea: Zeppelins (second edition)
Infantry Attacks: August 1914
Infantry Attacks: Fall of Empires
Infantry Attacks: Franz Josef's Armies
Infantry Attacks: Winter's Battle
Kursk: Grossdeutschland at Kursk
Midway: Rising Sun 1940
Panzer Grenadier. 1940: Swallows of Death
Panzer Grenadier: 1940 The Fall of France (Playbook)
Panzer Grenadier: Armata Romana
Panzer Grenadier: Broken Axis
Panzer Grenadier: Elsenborn Ridge (Playbook edition)
Panzer Grenadier: Fire in the Steppe
Panzer Grenadier: Go For Broke, 3rd Edition
Panzer Grenadier: Grossdeutschland 1944
Panzer Grenadier. Kursk: Burning Tigers (Playbook)
Panzer Grenadier: La Campagne de Tunisie
Panzer Grenadier: Land Cruisers
Panzer Grenadier: Legend of the Iron Wolf
Panzer Grenadier: Leyte 1944
Panzer Grenadier: Lithuania's Iron Wolves
Panzer Grenadier: Marianas 1944
Panzer Grenadier (Modern): 1967 Sword of Israel (Playbook)
Panzer Grenadier (Modern): Voice of the Arabs
Panzer Grenadier: New Zealand Division
Panzer Grenadier: Parachutes over Crete
Panzer Grenadier: River Battleships
Panzer Grenadier: Road to Dunkirk
Panzer Grenadier: Spearhead Division
Panzer Grenadier: Tank Battle at Raseiniai
Panzer Grenadier: The Deluge
Parachutes Over Crete: Heraklion
Second Great War at Sea: Sword of the Sea
Second Great War at Sea: The Cruel Sea (book edition)
Second World War at Sea: Coral Sea (Playbook)
Second World War at Sea: Horn of Africa (Playbook)
Ships of Plan Z
Soldier Emperor: Indian Empires (Playbook edition)
Soldier Emperor (Playbook edition)
Steppe and Sky: Essays on Ukraine
The Book of Armaments, Eastern Front Artillery
They Shall Not Pass
Winter Fury
Winter Wonderland
World War II Campaign: Alsace 1945