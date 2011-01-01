An Army at Dawn:

Mapping Tunisia

By Mike Bennighof, Ph.D.

July 2024 With the Fourth Edition of Panzer Grenadier, we made a major effort to improve the physical look of the games as well as the game-play itself. And with An Army at Dawn, veteran artist Guy Riessen has most definitely provided an upgrade. In past games set in the North African desert, we used large paper maps. An Army at Dawn has standard-sized, 11x17-inch heavy cardstock maps that fit together to make the battlefield of a particular scenario. They’re fully compatible with the maps from any other Panzer Grenadier, Panzer Grenadier (Modern) or Infantry Attacks game, though they might look a little odd alongside the lush farmlands of Flanders or the deep jungle of New Guinea. Here’s a look: You can order An Army at Dawn right here. Big Red Package

An Army at Dawn

Big Red One

Retail Price: $92.98

Package Price: $85

Gold Club Price: $68

Mike Bennighof is president of Avalanche Press and holds a doctorate in history from Emory University. A Fulbright Scholar and NASA Journalist in Space finalist, he has published a great many books, games and articles on historical subjects; people are saying that some of them are actually good.


