Avalanche Press

Black Panthers

A Historical Study The U.S. Army first enrolled black soldiers during the Civil War. Buffalo Soldiers saw action against the Plains Indians and in the Spanish-American War, while segregated African-American units also fought in World War One. In 1941, the U.S. Army began to create elite African-American units, including fighter squadrons, paratroopers and armored units including the 761st “Black Panthers” Tank Battalion. The Black Panthers saw action in France, Belgium and Germany, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge and liberating the Gunskirchen concentration camp. The battalion saw 183 days of combat, lost 71 tanks and suffered a fifty percent casualty rate. Black Panthers: A Historical Study is a radical revision of the book we published back in 2021. It’s actually two books: one (Separate, But Heroes) devoted to African-American military history, focused on the 761st Tank Battalion but including other units and a general history of Race in America (128 pages) and another (Black Panthers, at 64 pages) with 36 Panzer Grenadier scenarios featuring African-American units. The Historical Study is a new type of book for us: with so much history and other background that we have to put it in its own book, and then the game scenarios and game stuff in their own, separate book. Black Panthers is a special expansion for Panzer Grenadier: Elsenborn Ridge. It has 24 new die-cut and silky-smooth playing pieces for the Black Panthers under their distinctive insignia, and three dozen scenarios based on the epic battles of the 761st and other African-American units. Links:

• Stock Code (Historical Study duo): APL8815 Stock Code (Separate, But Heroes book): APL7003 Price (Black Panthers Historical Study duo): $45.99 Price (Separate, But Heroes book only): $30.99 Status: Coming Soon You can order the Black Panthers Historical Study right here.

That’s both history and scenarios.

Please allow an extra six weeks for delivery. You can order the Separate, But Heroes book right here.

That’s just the exciting history.

Please allow an extra six weeks for delivery.

