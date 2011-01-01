Avalanche Press

Panzer Grenadier

Grossdeutschland at Kursk

A Campaign Study

For their June 1943 offensive at Kursk, the German high command bet a lot of its chips on the Grossdeutschland Panzer Grenadier Division. It had more tanks than any of the Regular Army panzer divisions, plus additional weapons from machine guns to Tiger heavy tanks, and additional assault guns and other battalions. Add to that enormous combat experience and unit cohesion (thanks to special perks for Grossdeutschland soldiers – who, for example, could not be sent to a different unit after a hospital stay, or seized by military police to join an “emergency” unit). On top of all that, the 200 Panther tanks provided for the Kursk operation all went to this one division. Grossdeutschland at Kursk is a Panzer Grenadier Campaign Study, with 11 new scenarios based on the actions of the German Grossdeutschland Division during the Kursk campaign. There are two chapters, each with a battle game to link the scenarios together. You’ll need Kursk: Burning Tigers, Broken Axis, and Eastern Front Artillery to play all of the scenarios. Grossdeutschland at Kursk also includes - at no extra charge - the Grossdeutschland 1943 download with 165 pieces in a special color scheme. Links: • Publisher's Preview

