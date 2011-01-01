Search
Avalanche Press
Web


© Avalanche Press Ltd.
All rights reserved.

ABOUT SSL CERTIFICATES

 
 

Second World War at Sea
Kingdom of Hawaii
A Campaign Study

In 1897, the Japanese Minister to Washington urged his government to send a strong naval squadron to Hawaii to block the pending American annexation of the island kingdom. Assistant Secretary of the Navy Theodore Roosevelt ordered planning to begin for a naval war with Japan. The Japanese decided that the annexation could not be stopped, while Roosevelt would get his war a year later, but against Spain.

Kingdom of Hawaii is a Campaign Study for Great War at Sea, based on this American-Japanese confrontation that never became a shooting conflict. It’s got 12 new scenarios, in which the American and Japanese squadrons fight to take control of Hawaiian waters, whether the Hawaiians agree or not. Both fleets are far from home, depending on their supply trains for coal and other necessities.

You’ll need Second World War at Sea: Midway (for the operational map), Russo-Japanese War (for the Japanese pieces) and Remember the Maine (for the American pieces) to play the scenarios.

Links:

Publisher's Preview

Stock Code: APL1842

Price: $12.99

Status: Coming Soon

You can order Kingdom of Hawaii right here.
Please allow an extra four weeks for delivery.

Pineapple Empire
      Remember the Maine
      Russo-Japanese War
      Kingdom of Hawaii
Retail Price: $142.97
Package Price: $120
Gold Club Price: $96
You can experience the Pineapple Empire Package right here.
Please allow an extra four weeks for delivery.

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

NOW SHIPPING
Midway Deluxe
Buy it here


Remember the Maine
Buy it here


Russo-Japanese War
Buy it here


Coral Sea
Buy it here


Tropic of Capricorn (Playbook)
Buy it here

SWWAS Islands
Buy it here

 

 

 
 