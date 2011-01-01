Avalanche Press

Panzer Grenadier

Kursk: Burning Tigers

Playbook Edition

In June 1943, Germany tossed the dice on a massive armored offensive on the Eastern Front. Led by nine newly re-equipped panzer divisions and two panzer grenadier divisions, the northern wing alone of this two-pronged offensive mustered just under a thousand tanks and assault guns. They would be met by the 41 rifle divisions of the Red Army’s Central Front, backed by four tank corps.

Kursk: Burning Tigers tells the story of the northern half of the Battle of Kursk (its sister game, Kursk: South Flank, tells the story of the . . . south flank). You get 40 scenarios, broken into eight chapters, with 11 battle games to tie the scenarios together (that lets you play a string of scenarios in one combined game – you don’t have to play it this way, but it’s more fun).

Kursk: Burning Tigers comes with four mapboards, plus 517 die-cut and silky-smooth playing pieces. New weapons like Panther tanks, Ferdinand tank destroyers, Goliath explosive tanks on one side, and masses of the excellent T-34 medium tank, plus Lend-Lease Churchill tanks, T-70 light tanks and much more on the other.

Kursk: Burning Tigers and Kursk: South Flank are the reason you play wargames, and the reason we designed the Panzer Grenadier game system. Intense tank battles, with the world’s future at stake. You don’t want to miss this.

Stock Code: APL0321

Retail Price: $79.99

Status: Available Now!

Content Links:

• Soviet Tanks

• Publisher's Preview

• Map Preview

• Scenario Preview, Part One

• Scenario Preview, Part Two

• Scenario Preview, Part Three

• Scenario Preview, Part Four

• Scenario Preview, Part Five

• Scenario Preview, Part Six

• Scenario Preview, Part Seven

• Scenario Preview, Part Eight

• The Storm Panzer

• Alternate Tigers

• The Infantry

•

You can order Burning Tigers (Playbook edition) right here.

Burning Package

Kursk: Burning Tigers

Eastern Front Artillery

Grossdeutschland at Kursk

Journal No. 49: Storm Division

Retail Price: $142.96

Package Price: $115

Gold Club Price: $92

You can order the Burning Package right here.

Add More Fun!

Grossdeutschland at Kursk

Eleven new scenarios for Burning Tigers, all focused on the battles of the Grossdeutschland Panzer Grenadier Division against the Soviet 1st Tank Army between 11 and 14 July 1943. You’ll need Burning Tigers (and only Burning Tigers) to play the scenarios. $12.99

You can order Grossdeutschland at Kursk right here.

The Book of Armaments: Eastern Front Artillery

It’s all about artillery on the Eastern Front, with new player displays, special artillery rules and 88 new die-cut, silky-smooth playing pieces. For use with Fire in the Steppe, South Flank, Burning Tigers, Broken Axis and Gates of Leningrad. $34.99

You can order Eastern Front Artillery right here.

No. 49: Storm Division

A Gold Club exclusive! The unique German 78th Storm Division fights in the Battle of Kursk, with its massive allotment of heavy weapons. You get 24 new die-cut and silky-smooth pieces and six brand-new historical scenarios so you can play with them. You’ll need Burning Tigers.

Click here to join the Gold Club.

See your Gold Club Insider newsletter for ordering information.







