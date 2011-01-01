|
Soldier Emperor:
Indian Empires: Playbook Edition
Between
1767 and 1846, war and intrigue dominated
the Indian sub-continent. War constantly flared
between the Indian kingdoms, both against
one another and against the British and French
interlopers. The Europeans, meanwhile, also
busily fought each other.
Indian Empires is a complete game, using the same game engine as Soldier Emperor, our strategic game of the Napoleonic Wars. It can be played separately, or together with Soldier Emperor; our Sultan and Shah book includes a linking map and the rules and pieces for its use.
Indian Empires includes over a dozen scenarios from Hyder Ali's defeat of the British in the First Mysore
War in 1767 to Britain's final conquest of the Sikhs in
1846. Colorful leaders of the time are all present: Hyder
Ali and Tippoo of Mysore. Sir Arthur Wellesley, the "sepoy
general" who would become Duke of Wellington. The
brilliant Madhav Rao of the Marathas. France's Admiral
Suffren. Zaman Shah of Afghanistan, and the Sikh ruler
Ranjit Singh. These and more lead your armies.
The
playing pieces are decadently thick tiles; pieces like the Mysore Tiger Soldier
or the Maratha War Elephant are original works
of art by Terry Moore Strickland. As in Soldier Emperor, successful
card play is a key to victory.
Partial
view of the Soldier Raj game map
As in Soldier Emperor, players command their
nation's military, political and economic destiny. The
map is a painting of South Asia, with a network of areas
and routes between them laid over it. Generals move their
armies along these routes, attempting to conquer territory
for their nation. Fleets control the seas around India;
the locals have very little seapower, and Britain outnumbers
France on the seas.
Combat is resolved by dice rolls, with larger armies
casting more dice. Good generalship is even more crucial
in India than in Europe. Players win by taking the most
territory, or by destroying their nation's enemies.
The game comes in Playbook format (that is, with a book and not a box).
Contents:
- Seven full-color player aid cards (one for each player, plus two for all)
- One-piece map, 22 inches by 17 inches
- 36-page rulebook, 12-page scenario book
- 120 one-inch-square tiles
- 88 merely oversized playing pieces
- 64 playing cards
