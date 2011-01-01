Avalanche Press

Panzer Grenadier:

Uprising In late August 1944, the small and badly-equipped Slovak Army, a German ally since 1939, rose against their hated Nazi overlords. For the next two months the Slovaks fought the Germans, ultimately failing to eject them.



In March 1939, the small nation of Slovakia declared its independence from Czechoslovakia and immediately faced invasion from its neighbor Hungary. The Slovak-Hungarian War lasted only a few days, and ended with a substantial part of the new republic falling under Hungarian rule.



Uprising is a Panzer Grenadier Campaign Study, focused on the battles of the Slovak Army against the Germans and the Hungarians. There are eleven scenarios plus the history of each campaign. This is not a complete game; you'll need Puppet Brigade, Fire & Sword and Broken Axis to play all of the scenarios.

Puppet Brigade

Nine scenarios and 88 new pieces bring the Slovak Army's role in Operation Barbarossa to Fire in the Steppe. The Slovak Army was not very large, and not very good, but it was there! You'll need Fire in the Steppe and Broken Axis to play all of the scenarios.

