Avalanche Press

Panzer Grenadier:
Mareth Line

In March 1943, the British Eighth Army reached the Mareth Line, concrete fortifications built by the French before the war and now manned by the remnants of the German-Italian Panzer Army Afrika. The operation to break through the line would be their first major undertaking since inflicting a crushing defeat on Erwin Rommel’s troops the previous November and chasing them across North Africa.

Mareth Line is a Panzer Grenadier Campaign Study, focused on the battles along the Mareth Line in March 1943. It comes with 309 die-cut and mounted pieces, and ten new scenarios. This is not a complete game; you’ll need An Army at Dawn to play all of the scenarios.

Links:


Stock Code: APL1858

Price: $35.99

Status: Coming Soon!

You can order Mareth Line right here.
Please allow an extra four weeks for delivery.

 

 
 

