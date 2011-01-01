Midway Deluxe Edition:

The Pearl Harbor Display

By Mike Bennighof, Ph.D.

July 2024 Second World War at Sea: Midway Deluxe Edition includes something we’ve never done before: a special Pearl Harbor Tactical Display, showing the location of every ship of the U.S. Pacific Fleet on the morning of 7 December 1941. You place your ships right where at dawn they slept, and then the Japanese attack them. Midway Deluxe Edition has 36 scenarios, covering the Battle of Midway, the operations around Wake Island, and the Pearl Harbor attack. That last chapter includes scenarios for varying levels of American alert; the Japanese might find themselves with an unexpected fight on their hands.

You can open the image in a new tab to embiggen it.

