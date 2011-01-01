Golden Journal Number 39:

Legions of Zog Several times a year, when we feel like it, the Golden Journal brings Gold Club members a set of extras for their Avalanche Press games. Our new-model Golden Journal features a “real” booklet, just like a small magazine, and a small set of die-cut, silky-smooth playing pieces. Our 39th issue uses our Panzer Grenadier game system to tell the story of the 1939 Italian invasion of Albania. This is a thing that really happened! As far as we know, this is the only time that this crucial historical event has been simulated in a wargame. Only Avalanche Press lacks the common sense to avoid a virtually-unknown topic like this. Italy invaded Albania in April 1939; King Zog I’s Royal Albanian Army had been trained and equipped by Italians, who promptly sabotaged their students’ heavy weapons. The campaign lasted for five days, with the Albanians only able to offer resistance in scattered locations before the Italians crushed them. Legions of Zog is an expansion for Panzer Grenadier: Conquest of Ethiopia, with eight new scenarios and 24 new die-cut and silky-smooth pieces. You get the Royal Albanian Army as it stood in April 1939, having to face hordes of Italian invaders. The scenarios unfold in our unique story-arc format, with battle games to tie them together. Can you force the fascists to kneel before Zog? How do you get it? Only by joining the Gold Club – join up and we’ll tell you how. Limit one copy per membership. Links:

•

• Stock Code: APL6039 Price: $12.99 Status: Coming Soon Click here to join the Gold Club See your Gold Club Insider newsletter for ordering information.

