Golden Annual Number 1:

Infantry Attacks: Black Mountain Whenever we feel like it, we bring out an enlarged version of our Golden Journal that we call the Golden Annual. Instead of extras for your Avalanche Press games, like the Golden Journal includes, the Golden Annual features a complete, new game exclusively for Gold Club members. The game is Infantry Attacks: Black Mountain, which is based on the 1914 Austro-Hungarian campaign against the tiny but belligerent kingdom of Montenegro. The Austrian mountain brigades had the advantages of numbers and firepower, but fierce Montenegrin resistance kept the kingdom unconquered until January 1916. Infantry Attacks: Black Mountain includes 104 die-cut and silky-smooth playing pieces, including Austro-Hungarian and Montenegrin troops, leaders and weapons plus the markers needed for play. There are two 11x17-inch maps (on heavy rigid stock just like the other Infantry Attacks or Panzer Grenadier games), and a booklet with ten scenarios and historical background for the campaign. The Infantry Attacks Second Edition rules come with the game as a download, both rulebook and charts. You’ll have to supply your own dice, but you should have plenty of those. How do you get it? Only by joining the Gold Club. Limit one copy per membership. Links:

• Scenario Preview, Part One

• Scenario Preview, Part Two

• Army of Montenegro Stock Code: APL6033 Price: 34.99 (Gold Club members only) Status: Coming Soon Click here to join the Gold Club See your Gold Club Insider newsletter for ordering information.

