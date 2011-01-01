Avalanche Press

Granada: The Fall of Islamic Spain

A Game by Rob Markham For over 700 years, Spanish Christians tried to exterminate the Arab kingdoms of southern Spain. This great "Reconquista" fired the crusading zeal of countless generations. The Arabs, or Moors as they were known to the Spanish, saw the Spaniards as backward barbarians and fought ferociously to protect their sophisticated civilization. Finally, in 1482 King Ferdinand of Aragon embarked on the last campaign, to take fabled Granada from its Islamic rulers. This quick-playing, physically beautiful game re-creates the final 10-year struggle for Granada. Players take command of the Christian and Muslim holy warriors. God is on your side. Will you prevail? Granada: The Fall of Moslem Spain is a two-player game based on the 1481-1492 campaign between Ferdinand and Isabella of Aragon and Castille on one side (the "Spanish player") and Muhammed XII and later Muhammed XIII on the other (the "Moorish player"). The game's designer is Robert Markham, known for Soldier Kings and dozens of other game designs. Our new, downloadable version of Granada comes with a completely revised Second Edition rulebook. The game is not overly complex. The game board (22x17 inches) shows southern Spain including the Kingdom of Granada and surrounding areas. A network of key points is laid over this map, with castles, ports and unfortified areas connected by roads. Troops move along these roads from point to point. The object of the game for the Spanish player is to conquer the Moorish kingdom — Granada herself and five other important Moorish sites. The Moorish player seeks to prevent this, or to force peace on the Spaniards by taking their key cities of Cordoba and Lorca. Each player has troops with which to carry out these tasks — knights, cavalry, and foot soldiers plus warships. The Spanish player also has siege cannon. Both players have leaders to move their troops and assist them in battle, with Ferdinand for the Spaniards and Muhammed al-Zagal for the Moors being much better at this than other leaders. In battle, both players place their units on a combat display and roll dice to determine how many "hits" are achieved. Four hits will eliminate a typical unit. The best units in the game are the Moorish Jund armored cavalry and the fanatic Spanish Knights of Santiago and Calatrava. A well-manned castle is very difficult to capture, but the Spanish siege guns can make an enormous difference. At sea, the Spanish player is trying to deny the Moor reinforcements from Africa. Many Moorish troops are volunteers from overseas, who must arrive at ports. The Moor can also gain aid from the Ottoman Empire, but only if he or she has kept the ports open. The game takes about two hours to play, probably less between experienced players. Each playing piece sports an original painting by Terry Moore Strickland showing the type of unit represented. The playing pieces are not die-cut and mounted, nor are the maps and rules printed. Instead it comes as a series of .pdf files that will need to be assembled into the game's components. Note: This product is a digital download. Pieces require assembly. Links: Navies of Spain, 1483

